Denmark to summon U.S. ambassador over appointment of special envoy to Greenland

OSLO | Xinhua | Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Monday that he would summon U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Kenneth Howery for talks following U.S. President Donald Trump’s appointment of a special envoy to Greenland.

On Sunday, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the U.S. special envoy to Greenland, a move that has sparked strong diplomatic reactions in Copenhagen.

“I am upset, particularly by the envoy’s statements about making Greenland part of the United States. We find that completely unacceptable,” Rasmussen told Danish broadcaster TV 2.

Earlier in the day, Rasmussen said in a written statement to Danish broadcaster DR that while the appointment underscores continued American interest in the Arctic island, “everyone, including the U.S., must show respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

The controversy intensified after Landry, following his appointment, posted on social media platform X to thank Trump, saying it was an honor to serve in the role “to make Greenland a part of the U.S.” ■