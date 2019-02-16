Defense Ministry moots amendments in UPDF Act

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Defense is mooting for amendments in the Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF Act, to cater for the concerns and interests of ex-combatants and veterans. State Minister for Veteran Affairs Bright Rwamirama says that the UPDF Act, in its current form does nit cater for the retirement and compensation benefits of former fighters.

He explained that the ministry’s preferred amendments are captured in the draft UPDF and Veterans bill which is yet to go through the formal procedures of debate and enactment. The proposed amendments intend to end the chronic delayed payment of veterans’ gratuity benefits, among others.

Rwamirama was speaking during a meeting with former fighters and Reserve Force unit in Bukomansimbi district on Friday.

He says that they have designed an all-inclusive guiding policy on payment of gratuity for retired armed personnel which has necessitated amendments in the law.

Bukomansimbi District Reserve Forces Commandant Lt. Yusufu Zziwa observes that the changes are long overdue. He added that many veterans were languishing in villages without their gratuity and pension benefits, while others had died without accessing their retirement benefits.

Bukomansimbi North Member of Parliament Ruth Katushabe however challenged the former fighters to support each other into a common saving group to ease contact with the government.