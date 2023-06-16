Defense concludes submissions in Nagirinya murder case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Defense has closed its submissions in the trial of Maria Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa murder case.

Nagirinya a former social worker and her driver Kitayimbwa were kidnapped and killed in August 2019 in Lungujja, Rubaga Division. Their bodies were later found dumped in Mukono along Kayunga road.

Several suspects, including Komporiyamu Kasolo, Johnson Lubega, Hassan Kisekka, and Sharif Mpanga Sadat Kateregga among others were arrested by the Police and charged with six counts each.

On Thursday, Kasolo told the court that he was tortured and coerced to sign the charge and caution statements by Police officers at Katwe Police Station. He said that his other co-accused Lubega was present when he was being tortured.

Kasolo also told the court that apart from Lubega, he has other witnesses, but the court has not helped him summon them.

Lubega also presented Kasolo as his witness and told the court that he was coached by police while Kateregga presented Ndoleyahwo Teo 45, a convict from Luzira Prison as his witness.

Ndoleyahwo was sentenced to 25 years for aggravated robbery and in the earlier court sessions, Kasolo revealed that the plot to kidnap and murder Nagirinya was planned in Luzira prison by Ndoleyahwo and Yona Kabango.

However, Ndoleyahwo denied the allegations saying that he was arrested in 2013 and convicted in 2014 and did not know Nagirinya.

Ndoleyahwo also said that he has never recorded any statement regarding the case and that he came to know Kasolo and Kateregga while in Luzira Upper prisons.

Justice Isaac Muwata adjourned the hearing to August 7 for mention of the submissions.

URN