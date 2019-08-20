Defection of 200 FDC members in Tooro for NRM sparks controversy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The defection of 200 Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party members in Tooro to the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM has sparked controversy.

On Sunday, the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Kahinda Otafiire, received dozens of FDC defectors at Booma grounds in Fort Portal drawn from Ntoroko, Kamwenge, Bunyangabu and Kabarole districts.

They included the acting Kabarole district FDC chairperson, George Kusemererwa, the regional coordinator, James Birungi Ozo, mid-western coordinator, Remegious Turyaheebwa and ther regional general secretary, Bruhani Kahwa among others.

The defectors claimed that they had abandoned Uganda’s largest opposition party because of infighting and the fact that NRM now seems stronger and more organized. But during the event, Turyaheebwa made statements that have partly contributed to a controversy in the ruling party.

For instance, he argued that NRM has done many good things but its cadres in the region don’t know how to speak about them, adding that he will now take on this job of speaking for the party every time he gets chance.

Turyaheebwa also said he wants to do some reorganization in the party because there seems to be absence of strong party structures.

But the Kabarole NRM Youth Chairperson, who also doubles at the Speaker Fort Portal Municipality, Gilbert Kayondo, has described Turyaheebwa’s statement as reckless only meant to undermine their hard work. He wants him to apologize.

Kayondo also notes that he is extremely angered by people who are trying to recruit converts into the party instead of the party leaders coming together and devising means of making internal reorganization.

He also discloses that as Kabarole NRM leaders, they have taken a long time without meeting and would be interested in convening more meetings to sort some internal issues than running to recruit people he termed as opportunists and only interested in money.

In his response, Turyaheebwa says that he cannot apologize over his statements because he made them when he was very sober and they are factual.

On his part, the Kabarole District NRM chairman, John Kusemerwa, says that even though Turyaheebwa’s statements are annoying, he will not respond to him or get bothered about them because they are minor.

Even though he admits that there are challenges within the ruling party, he says they cannot stop them from recruiting new entrants.

