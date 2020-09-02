David Obol Otori appointed Gulu university secretary

Gulu , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu University council has appointed David Obol Otori, the undersecretary Uganda Law Reforms Commission as its new secretary. Otori, 51, will now replace Asaf Adebua who has been in acting capacity as the University Secretary for the past two years.

Otori was selected among six other candidates who applied and were shortlisted for the University job. They included the outgoing University secretary Adebua, Geoffrey Okaka, the former Nebbi Chief Administrative Officer, Christopher Mpora Mutwale, Christopher Obalim, the Gulu University Deputy secretary, Joses Tegyeza and Stephen Oloya.

Gulu University Deputy Public Relations Officer James Ojok Onono told URN in an interview on Tuesday that Otori’s appointment was endorsed by a resolution of the University Council that sat last week.

He says Otori reported to the University on Tuesday, as he prepares to receive instruments of office from the outgoing acting University Secretary.

Otori worked previously with African Humanitarian Action 2005, before joining the Ministry of Health as an administrator where he worked in Arua, Fort portal, Soroti, and Mbale Regional Referral hospitals from 2006 to 2011. In 2011 he joined Uganda Law Reform Commission as Undersecretary where he worked to date.

URN