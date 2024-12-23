Cultural leaders join hands to promote girl child education

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cultural leaders are coming together to promote girl child education and retention in schools.

As the world observes the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Prime Ministers from Tooro, Bunyoro Kitara, Alur Kingdoms, Iteso Cultural Union, Obwenengo bwa Bugwe, Buruli Cultural Institution, and others have pledged to collaborate with the government and civil society organizations, to collectively pool resources and expertise in promoting the positive aspects of their cultures.

Prince Angala Lawrence, the Prime Minister of the Alur Kingdom and the deputy secretary general of the Council of Traditional Leaders in Africa, Uganda Chapter, urged cultural leaders to raise awareness of the positive cultural values that support the enrollment and retention of children in school, particularly girls.

Andrew Ocole, the Prime Minister of the Iteso Cultural Union, stressed the importance of women in building homes and called for cultural leaders to empower girls by ensuring they attend and complete their school cycle for the development of their cultures.

Charles Butatwa, the Prime Minister of Obudingiya bwa Bwamba, emphasized the need to strengthen the involvement of men and boys in shaping cultural norms and practices that promote the education and well-being of girls. He also highlighted the role of cultural leaders in addressing harmful cultural practices, such as child marriages and genital mutilation, that contribute to gender-based violence.

According to a 2012 report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) on gender statistics in the education sector, the proportion of females without formal education was twice that of their male counterparts, and only 19% of females had completed secondary education compared to 24% of males.

The Council of Traditional Leaders of Africa (COTLA) Uganda is part of the Pan-African Movement of Progressive Traditional Leaders, which aims to end child marriages, female genital mutilation (FGM), and other harmful practices across Africa by 2030.

