Craniofacial deformities baby undergoes successful operation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A six-months-old baby; Moreen Agwanyi, who was born with craniofacial anomalies which prevented her from closing her right eye has successfully undergone an operation at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Agwanyi was born without an orbital bone on the right side of her face below the eye, an anomaly which prevented her from closing the eye, leaving it permanently open.

She was identified from Katakwi by Sr. Dr Justine Lillian Najjuka, a plastic surgeon at Mbarara University Hospital who had led a team of plastic surgeons to carry out operations on children born with cleft lip and pallet in the district early this year. Based on the several abnormal features on her face, the baby was referred to St. Joseph’s hospital in Wakiso where such operations are conducted at no cost.

The hospital took charge of the baby and mobilized the funds which were used to purchase the titanium plate that was inserted in her face to act as the missing bone in order to support her non-functioning body features. She was later referred to Mulago Hospital.

Dr Nicholas Mugagga the in-charge of St. Joseph’s Hospital confirms that the baby was successfully operated and discharged. Dr Mugagga says that because the plate does not grow like the bone, the facial recovery cannot be 100 per cent normal, although it comes with a recognizable difference.

“That plate does not grow but it does not require any replacement or another operation as the child grows up but other features within her will support it to enable her body parts to function normally,” he explained.

Mugagga commended the team comprising Sr. Najjuka who led the team of the four doctors to ensure a successful operation. The others were Maxillo-Facial and Oral Surgeon Dr Francis Lakor, Ann Ampeirwe, a senior lecturer at the eye department, Christopher Ndonire of the Ear, Nose and Throat department both from Makerere University and Nzerahire Gaston, a senior pediatric anaesthetist from Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

Mugagga says that with the support from Smile trail ambassadors and the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, St. Joseph’s hospital Wakiso is planning another to operate children with borne cleft lip and pallet from August 23.

URN