COVID-19: NRM secretary general Lumumba identified as contact, goes into self-isolation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba has gone into self quarantine after three of her staff were found to be COVID-19 positive on Sunday.

“Dear all its with sadness that I report this minor setback and hope and pray that it blows over fast and we get back on track. There will be bit of interruption in my personal schedule but all will be good soon,” Lumumba said on Monday.

The three were identified as one of 314 new cases after results of COVID-19 tests done on 29 November 2020 were confirmed. The cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda now are at 20,459 with the total COVID-19 deaths now at 205.

November 30, 2020