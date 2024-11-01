COURT: There will be no coronation of Won-Nyaci me Lango

Court Nullifies Odongo Okune Election as Lango Paramount Chief

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | High Court in Lira has nullified the election of Eng. Dr. Moses Michael Odongo Okune as the Won- Nyaci me Lango (paramount chief) just a day to his coronation.

In March, Denis Acila and Benjamin Okii, who are clan heads in Lango, instituted a civil suit against Eng. Odongo Okune, the Won- nyaci elect, Ojwang Opota, Willy Omodo- Omodo, the speaker Lango cultural Institution,Tom Otim, Hamza Okello and Vincent Oling who are members of the electoral commission challenging the election of Okune.

They argued that the election was marred with illegalities and in their view, the election is null and void.

On Thursday Justice Philip Odoki ruled that the election was not conducted in compliance with the law and that the appointment of Tom Otim and Vincent Olinga as members of the electoral commission was in violation of the Constitution of Lango Cultural Foundation of 2017.

Court also found that because the election was not conducted in compliance with the law, the publication of Odongo Okune’s name in the gazette as the new Paramount Chief cannot be left in force.

Court issued a permanent injunction forbidding Odongo Okune from performing the function of Paramount Chief of Lango and ordered the Minister of Gender to degazette Odongo Okune and re – gazette Yosum Odur Ebii as the Paramount Chief of Lango.

Court further issued an order stopping Otim Tom, Okello Hamza and Vincent Oling from acting and or holding out as members of the Electoral Commission of the institution of the Paramount Chief of Lango. They were also restrained from performing any ritual for installing Odongo Okune as the new Paramount Chief of Lango.

The same court also issued a permanent injunction restraining Denis Obia Acila, Benjamin Okii, Dickson Ogwang Okul, Dan Okello, Richard Nam, Dan Opito Odwee and Denis Okwir Jaramogi jointly and severally and their agents from performing any ritual for installing Dickson Ogwang Okul and as the duly elected Paramount Chief; forbidding him from performing the function of the Paramount Chief of Lango under Lango Cultural Foundation (LDC).

However, court did not grant prayers for general damages.

“Although the suit and Counter claim was filed by individuals, the outcome affects the entire people of Lango. Having found that both the Plaintiffs/Counter- claimants and the Defendants/ Counter defendants to have acted in Orders: for costs is accordingly rejected. Each party shall bear their own costs.”

A number of activities have been taking place in preparation for the coronation of Odongo Okune as the Wony- nyaci. On Thursday, Odongo was dedicated to God as the new leader of Lango at his ancestral church in Ibuje Town Council, Apac district.

This was followed by a traditional ceremony in which Odongo vacated his position as the Awitong (clan chief) of Okar Omwono clan and handed over office to a new Awitong.

