Court staff, judicial officers tipped on customer care

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Judicial officers and court staff have been asked to exhibit excellent skills to improve on customer care around their courts.

According to the head of Anti-Corruption Court Lawrence Gidudu, customers are the reason every business exits and so are the courts of law.

“Without customers you don’t have business, engage them and they return. “They are the reason we exist,” said Gidudu. He made the remarks yesterday while at the one day training on Customer care attended by more than 60 Judicial Officers and selected staff under Mbale High Court Circuit which took place at Mount Elgon Hotel in Mbale City.

In his presentation, Gidudu, who was one of the facilitators took the participants through different forms of corruption such as bribery, neglect of duty, embezzlement of bail funds, diversion of public resources and influence peddling

He noted that corruption impacts on service delivery and that participants should desist from corrupt habits.

In the fight against corruption, Justice Gidudu emphasized the need for integrity noting that it’s the defense they (Judiciary staff) have in their absence. “People make many allegations against Judicial Officers, but integrity is what can stand surety for you,” said Gidudu.

The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Sarah Langa Siu trained the participants through Public Relations in Judiciary Service. She advised the participants to treat Court users with respect and provide excellent customer care adding, “Once our customers are satisfied, our image will improve,” added Langa Siu.

Langa Siu further stated that in judicial service, it is important to note that Judicial Officers in their varying capacities are required to serve clients or customers.

On his part, the Deputy Registrar for Mbale High Court Robert Mukanza said that there is need to improve the Judiciary’s visibility, transparency, independence, and legal knowledge as well as protecting its reputation through good public relations and through the media

He pointed out the need for customer care for building institutional confidence and improving the reputation of Judiciary.

At the same event, the Mbale Resident Judge, Lady Justice Margaret Apiny, appreciated the UNDP which was being represented by Annet Mpabulungi Wakabi for funding the training.

Justice Apiny further expressed her gratitude for the roll out of the video conferencing where by Mbale High Court benefited. Justice Apiny noted the need for integrity and challenged them to reflect on their basic principles as well as develop their own codes of conduct to direct them while carrying out their duties.

She encouraged the Judiciary staff to improve their dress code, noting that the positions they hold call for specific attire.

During the training, participants pointed out some of the concerns in regard to the Judiciary Public relations and customer care. These include missing files, trials taking too long, delayed judgements, language barrier, impolite officers, and matters concerning juvenile justice.

Participants were encouraged to treat court users with respect, dignity, and humility, deliver typed judgements/proceedings on time, learn local languages to combat language barrier and improve their areas of weakness to serve the public better.

URN