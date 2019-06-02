Court orders government to pay Lukwago

“I am a very happy man. Yes, the victory has come late but at least it has finally come,” Erias Lukwago said after the unanimous judgment by the Court of Appeal ordering government to pay the Lord Mayor Shs500m was read out.

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | The judgment is in effect to arrears for salaries Lukwago missed following his controversial impeachment in 2013. The three justices Stephen Musota, Kenneth Kakuru and Christopher Madrama heard the appeal which had been filed by government against Lukwago who won the first case in the High Court.

The judges unanimously dismissed the appeal and said it had been overtaken by events. “I also note that the proceedings giving rise to this application arose out of the impeachment of the Lord Mayor in 2011 term of office.

The issues raised and the matters deposed to by George Kalemera and Jennifer Musisi Ssemakula are in respect of the term of office of Lord Mayor which ended in 2016,” Justice Musota, who wrote the lead judgment, said.

