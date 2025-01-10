COURT: Nandutu still has a case to answer in Karamoja iron sheets scandal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has found ex-State Minister for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu with a case to answer in relation to the charges stemming from receiving iron sheets that were meant for the vulnerable people of the Karamoja sub-region.

Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga on Friday ruled that specifically, Nandutu was found with a case to answer in a charge of dealing with suspect property.

Kajuga said Prosecution presented evidence that Nandutu received 2,000 iron sheets, which was corroborated by the first prosecution witness. Additionally, that Nandutu took the police to her home from where the said iron sheets were recovered.

The Court has heard that during the trial, several witnesses testified, including officers from the Office of the Prime Minister. However, it became apparent that very few of them knew the origin of the iron sheets.

Justice Kajuga noted that Joshua Abaho, the Personal Assistant to the Cabinet Minister of Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono, was one of the witnesses who testified. As a result, the Judge said that Abaho’s testimony was deemed more reliable due to his proximity to the minister and his involvement in the distribution of the iron sheets and he is the one who knew the origin.

Court has heard that Abaho revealed that he was instructed to give iron sheets to Nandutu, although he was not present at the meeting where the decision was made. The Judge said the testimony contradicted the defense’s claims that Nandutu had no knowledge of the iron sheets’ origin.

Other witnesses, including Godfrey Sseremba the Undersecretary from the Office of the Prime Minister, testified but did not provide clear information about the origin of the iron sheets. However, it was Justice Kajuga’s finding that the Prosecution argued that the fact that Nandutu attended the launch of the project for the distribution of the iron sheets and knew that there was no requisition made for the iron sheets, and no reason for emergency distribution, was sufficient evidence to prove that she was not entitled to the 2000 iron sheets she received.

The defense had argued that the state failed to prove the elements of the case, citing unreliable and contradictory evidence. They claimed that there was no commission of the offense and that Nandutu had no case to answer. However, the court found sufficient evidence to prove that Nandutu was not entitled to the iron sheets.

The Court further noted that even if the iron sheets had not been recovered from Nandutu’s home, the evidence presented would still be sufficient to sustain a criminal charge against her.

The judge dismissed the application seeking to acquit Nandutu and accordingly ordered her to start defending herself.

After reading her decision on Friday afternoon, Kajuga explained to the calm and composed looking Nandutu about the different ways in which she is entitled to by law to defend herself. The Judge explained to her that she can choose to remain silent, or have sworn or unsworn defense .

Nandutu consequently asked for a short adjournment to consult with her lawyers who included Evans Ochieng and Nandah Wamukota on how she should defend herself.

Nandutu faces charges of dealing in suspect property, with the prosecution alleging she privately dealt with government property, including 2000 pre-painted iron sheets, between June and July 2022.

Prosecution contends that Nandutu received the iron sheets acquired due to the loss of public property, an offence under Section 10 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009.

The investigating Officer Detective Superintendent of Police Winfred Nakatudde who was among the State witnesses testified a few months ago that they found 1,617 iron sheets from Nandutu’s farm in Mukono but 383 were missing.

“But 383 iron sheets were missing but when we asked the farm manager, he said he did not know where the balance was because he did not count them, Nakudde told the court.

The government implicated three ministers in the iron sheets scandal including Minister for Economic Planning Amos Lugoloobi whose case returns to court very soon, former minister Mary Gorreti Kitutu whose trial was halted pending an appeal in which she is contesting the trial on torture allegations while she was in state custody.

The IG claims that between February and June 2022, while serving as Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Kitutu failed to conduct various peace-building activities in the Karamoja sub-region, resulting in a financial loss of Shillings 1.5 billion to the government.

Nandutu now becomes the second person to be found with a Case to Answer in relation to the iron sheets that were meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja.

In 2024, the State Minister for Economic Planning Amos Lugoloobi was also found with a case to answer over similar charges.

Nandutu will now begin her defense on February 19th 2025.

