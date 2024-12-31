Court issues warrant to detain impeached South Korean president

SEOUL | TASS | A court issued a detention and search warrant for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said.

“The office confirms that the detention and search warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol was issued on the 31st in response to a request from the office,” the agency said in a statement.

According to the agency, it has not yet made a decision about its next moves regarding the president who was impeached by parliament on December 14.

“Further schedule hasn’t been determined yet,” the statement said.

The Corruption Investigation Office is looking into the circumstances of the announcement of martial law by the president who has been accused of insurrection following the move.

A CIO team filed for a detention warrant on December 30, a day after Yoon Suk Yeol failed to report for questioning for a third straight time. South Korean law allows prosecuting a sitting president in cases of treason or insurrection. The president’s defense lawyer insisted the agency has no authority to investigate an insurrection case.