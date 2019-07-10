Court issues criminal summons against Bobi Wine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road Court has issued criminal summons to Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Presiding Magistrate Stella Kamasanyu also issued criminal summons to David Lule. The two failed to turn up in court on Wednesday for the second time.

Prosecution led by Janet Kitimbo argued that the absence of the two was stalling the trial.

Abdallah Kiwanuka Kyagulanyi’s lawyer told court that the two accused were traveling from up-country and could not make it on time.

Prosecution told court that they had finalized with inquiries and were ready to for disclosure.

Another lawyer Nalukoola Luyimbazi hopes that prosecution will share their evidence such that they can review it before hearing of the case resumes.

Last year, Kyagulanyi and four others Julius Katongole, Nyanzi Fred Ssentamu, and Edward Sebufu were arrested and charged with disobedience of statutory duty after he held a public meeting that protested the mobile money and social media tax, without notifying police contrary to provisions of the Public Order Management Act.

URN