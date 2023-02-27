Court dismisses forgery case against Ntungamo district engineer

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rukungiri Chief Magistrates Court has dismissed a forgery case against Prosper Butubuura, the Ntungamo district engineer. The Rukungiri Chief Magistrate, Edith Mary Mbabazi dismissed the matter on Friday, saying that Butubuura didn’t commit any crime.

Trouble for Butubuura started in March 2021 when detectives from the Inspectorate of Government (IG) led by Sam Agaba, the Inspectorate Officer for Kigezi sub-region picked him up for allegedly forging the signature of Jackson Byamukama, the then Kanungu town clerk between October and November 2013.

Butubuura, who was by then serving as the Kanungu town council assistant engineering officer was accused of uttering a forged agreement including the signature of Byamukama, which he used to hire equipment from Labuju Technical Services Limited to construct roads in Kanungu on November 22, 2013. He was also accused of fraudulently uttering a forged requisition of 3.75 million Shillings on behalf of Byamukama.

Butubuura was arraigned before the Chief magistrates court where he was charged with uttering false documents contrary to Sections 351 and 247 of the penal code cap 120 and was remanded to Rukungiri government prison but was released on bail.

However, on Friday evening, Edith Mary Mbabazi, the Rukungiri Chief Magistrate dismissed the case, saying that evidence from witnesses confirmed to the court that the money in question was requisitioned through the standard procedures, adding that the town council did not incur any loss.

Mbabazi also noted that the witnesses including Byamukama testified that Butubuura had executed his duties effectively and for them, they had no complaint against him. She revealed that the prosecution could not prove to the court that the engineer had a case to answer and therefore dismissed the case and set him free.

None of IG’s officials was at the court premises. Speaking to our reporter after the court session, Butubuura expressed happiness, saying he is very grateful to the court for exposing the truth and setting him free. He revealed that he is happy that he can now resume his regular duties.

*****

URN