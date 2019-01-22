Court denies Lwakataka bail

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rally driver Ponsiano Lwakataka who was charged with malicious damage of property in Mukono has today been denied bail at the Mukono Chief Magistrate Court.

Court made it clear that the sureties presented were substandard.

Lwakataka and John Sekitoleko were this afternoon presented before Juliet Hatanga, chief magistrate in Mukono for bail application.

Samuel Eyotre, Lwakataka and Ssekitoleko’s lawyer presented six sureties for both accused. The sureties included Ruth Namyalo,41, a resident of Gongona village, Seeta ward in Mukono, Rose Nansoko,42 both wives to Lwakataka, Anthony Lagwa, a resident of Kyebando and a mechanic at Auto Garage, Abbey Kabuka, 36, Musa Bulika,37, Jamir Lubwama Mukyakaze, 33 all residents of Kyebando in Kampala.

After presenting the sureties, Lwakataka’s two wives and Abbey Kabuka had their papers rejected since they had different names on the national identification cards. It is at this point that the prosecutor referred the presented sureties to be substandard and she also denied the accused bail.

Hatanga, the Chief Magistrate denied the duo bail on grounds that the sureties did not take time to prepare themselves because their names had mistakes and also their area of jurisdiction was not defined well. Court was adjourned to February 4th this year.

Lwakataka is charged with malicious damage of property after he allegedly broke over 3 houses at Kiwanga lwanda in Mukono municipality on a 2-acre land that he claims belonged to his uncle before it was sold.

Richard Lugolobo Kasirivu, chairman Kiwanga Lwanda appreciated the transparency of the chief magistrate and he said that he wants to see justice in this case since some people like Lwakatakata thought they are untouchable.