Councilors demand probe into Mbarara roundabout renovation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara municipality Councillors are calling for investigations into the renovation works undertaken on Mbarara roundabout early this year.

The task contracted to Abubaker Technical Services involved the beautification of the roundabout as well as streets across Mbarara municipality. But in the process, the company erected several metallic effigies, that obscured the iconic monument of the traditional Long Horned Ankole Bull.

The images that surrounded the clock tower in the middle of the roundabout, had a shape of cow horns and were designed to light up at night. But the new metallic poles attracted public uproar in Mbarara and Beyond on grounds that it was not in line with the cultural heritage and values of the Ankole people.

Leaders, later on, pulled down the metals and in May 2019 embarked on the renovation of the old cow, Rusiina, which had lost its fourth leg and second horn.

But Katete Ward Councilor Imam Kagiiko says that the councillors have been shocked to learn that 365 million Shillings was spent on the works on the roundabout. He says that the expenditure cannot be justified when the authorities failed to replace the old cow mould, and instead opted for repairing the old sculpture.

Imam Kagiiko says that the old cow must be pulled down and replaced by a new one as agreed.

Kakoma Ward Councilor Robert Bushweta says that the purported beautification was a waste of taxpayers’ money and that whoever is responsible for the nugatory expenditure must be held accountable.

Mbarara Municipality speaker Bonny Tashobya says that the concerns by the municipal councillors are valid and will be forwarded for consideration.

Mbarara Municipality Town Clerk Lillian Kobusingye says that the municipality leadership has initiated investigations into the matter.

*****

URN