Coronavirus spreading fast

August infections are highest so far, but September could be worse

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government officials are warning of likelihood of a return to a harder lockdown if the numbers of COVID-19 infections continue going up very fast.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, on Aug.19 warned that the country is likely to see a big increase in COVID-19 deaths if Ugandans do not follow guidelines to protect themselves and others. Uganda recorded the first COVID-19 death on July 23 but the cases have jumped to about 20 in four weeks.

Up to 80% of deaths have occurred in the Kampala Metropolitan Area. Border districts of Amuru, Kyotera, Tororo, Buikwe, and Namisindwa have also got high infection rates.

According to medical experts, COVID-19 infections and deaths are likely to rise rapidly because of laxity by the public, poor communication strategy by the government and distrust of official information on COVID-19.

A warning by the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, to taxi and boda boda motorcycle taxi operators of an impending hard lockdown unless they comply more to government guidelines on coronavirus was on Aug.18 reported by the media.

The guidelines included constant use of hand sanitisers on public transport, wearing of face masks, maintaining a safe distance by carrying 50% passengers, and keeping a log of passengers. According to police, these guidelines are not being followed.

“Fellow Ugandans, it has come to my attention that some taxi operators and motorists are not obeying the Covid-19 guidelines in place. With the increasing cases of community transmission, we may be forced to halt public transport,” Katumba tweeted.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials have said most recent positive tests for COVID-19 have been traced to users of taxis and boda bodas. They say the cases are likely to spread more because the contacts of those testing positive cannot be easily tracked and quarantined. Even the ones whose contacts are found refuse to cooperate with medical official on the COVID-19 taskforce.

The scientists advising the government on Covid-19 have attributed the sharp rise in community infections to an ineffective communication strategy, distrust, the challenge in balancing safety with livelihood and hardship in tracing contacts.

Returning to the harder lockdown imposed by the government in March when COVID-19 was first confirmed in the country might be difficult because of the backlash it could create for President Yoweri Museveni during this election period.

Ordering a lockdown also needs to consider its effect on the economy and the welfare of citizens who need to move from home to work daily to earn a living. But here are tips on steps you can take to protect yourself.

Wear a face mask

There are general; guidelines such as wear a face mask. According to medical experts, the worst thing you can do is to go to a crowded place such as a market, supermarket, or taxi without a face mask on. But experts say you must also insist others do the same. The experts say the face mask does not protect you completely from being exposed to COVID-19. Its main job is to prevent an infected person for, passing on the virus to others. That is why it is important to insist that everybody wears a face mask. It is the only way to ensure everyone is safe.

Wash hands and keep social distance

Other coronavirus prevention measures to follow include washing your hands and keeping social distance from others. These measures reduce your personal risk of either getting infected with COVID-19 or transmitting the disease to others. Remember, you might have the disease even if you don’t have any symptoms.

It is also important to avoid places where COVID-19 could spread fast. These are mainly places where many people gather in indoor spaces and shout a lot. Such places are dangerous even to those not attending because people infected could take the virus back to their homes, work places, and other contacts.

According to infectious experts, the following are the high risk behaviours according to their level of risk:

Going to a bar

Bars remain in lockdown in Uganda but in recent weeks an overwhelming number of outbreaks have been linked to bars in America. According to infectious experts, bars are the worst place you can congregate during the pandemic. It has a risk level of 9 out of 10.