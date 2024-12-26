Construction of X-ray bunker at Luwero hospital delays over mpox outbreak

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of a bunker to host an X-ray machine at Luwero Hospital has been delayed due to the outbreak of the Monkey Pox virus and lack of funds.

In March, the Ministry of Health donated an X-ray machine to Luwero Hospital following a public outcry. The Director General of Health Services Dr Henry Mwebasa asked Luwero district to construct a bunker to host the X-ray before its delivered.

However, to date the district has yet to construct the bunker and the X-ray machine is lying idle at Butabika Hospital where the Ministry kept it till they meet the requirement.

Erastus Kibirango the LCV Chairman of Luwero district regretted the delay in the construction of the X-ray bunker saying that they were still looking for the required funds for the project.

Kibirango explained that the district had budgeted 68 million shillings for the project but later it was found that they needed 80 million shillings which wasn’t available.

Kibirango said they have tasked the District Health Department and Luwero hospital to ensure the money is realized for the construction to kick off.

Doctor Innocent Nkonwa the Luwero District Health Officer said that they had secured the funds for the project but they couldn’t proceed with the construction because the ward which they planned to convert into a bunker was also hosting Monkeypox patients.

Nkonwa said that the Ministry of Health advised the district to delay the project to save the lives of patients.

He however noted they have since agreed with the Ministry of Health to discharge all the monkey pox patients and manage them at home to ensure the bunker is constructed.

Dr. Bruno Oyik the Medical superintendent of Luwero Hospital said they have discharged all seven patients suffering from Monkeypox to clear the ward and enable the contractor to embark on the construction of the bunker.

According to Dr Oyik atleast 30 patients require X-ray services at the hospital per day.

Victor Nabukenya the district councillor for Ndejje town council said that the absence of an X-ray machine has greatly affected patients including herself who recently had an accident only to be referred to a private facility for the service.

Nabukenya said that those who fail to raise funds for private services return home without a proper diagnosis.

Among the patients who require X-ray services include those who are suffering from TB, Trauma, Pneumonia and Lung infections among others.

In the 2019/20 financial year, Luwero Health Center IV was upgraded to hospital status to improve health service delivery. The hospital has been operating without an X-ray machine.

Every month, Luwero Hospital handles over 1000 patients and 500 maternity admissions.

URN