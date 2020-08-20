Construction of UGX 16Bn Kasese market completed

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of the 16 Billion Shillings Kasese central modern market has been completed.

It is one of the several markets countrywide that were rebuilt under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Programme (MATIP-1) – a multi-million dollar project supported by the government and the African Development Bank.

The market which will accommodate about 800 vendors will house food stalls, restaurants, banks, clinics, salons, fruit and vegetable stands, butcheries and a daycare centre. It consists of 467 stalls and 311 lockup shops.

The Kasese municipality mayor Geoffrey Kabyanga said that an independent space allocation committee will ensure that all the vendors in the old market would be given priority in the new market.

Wilson Wahemba the chairperson Kasese central market traders appealed for transparency in the allocation of space. He noted that some traders could miss out on stalls since the number of traders in the last two years has grown to over 1,200.

Christine Amutuhaire, a trader wants the leaders to expedite commissioning of the market.

She says that the new market comes as a relief since it is spacious and will attract many customers and increase the income of the traders.

The market was constructed by New China Company Limited. Construction of the market was supposed to begin in 2010 but was halted due to a land conflict between a businessman Paul Asaba and Kasese municipal council.

Asaba claimed ownership of the land where the market was supposed to be constructed.

