Confederation Cup: KCCA FC picks decent result at home

KCCA FC 🇺🇬0 Paradou 0

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCCA FC and Paradou A.C played a one-all draw in the first leg of the second preliminary round, CAF Confederation Cup game held at Startimes Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday.

KCCA came close twice in the opening 10 minutes but Okello and Mike Mutyaba failed to convert their chances.

Gift Ali had a chance to give KCCA the advantage but his effort went wayward in the 25th minute.

Two minutes after the half-hour mark, Mike Mutyaba picked the ball from midfield went past Adem Zorgane and rifled the ball straight into the keeper’s hands.

Five minutes to the end of the opening stanza, Okello received the ball from Kasozi and shot inches over the bar.

Paradou’s Mustapha Bouchina was cautioned for a foul on Mike Mutyaba with a minute to play in the opening 45 minutes.

After recess, Sadat Anaku replaced Gift Ali in a bid for KCCA FC to get the advantage.

Skipper Charles Lukwago was then called into action to deny Youcef Douar from point-blank range three minutes after the hour mark.

Steven Sserwadda then replaced Muzamiru Mutyaba with 15 minutes left on the referee’s watch.

On 80 minutes, Anaku combined well with Sserwadda but the former nodded the ball straight into the keeper’s hands.

Goalless stalemate is how it ended, KCCA FC picking up a decent result at home.

The second leg will be played on 3rd November 2019 in Algiers and the winner on aggregate over two legs will qualify for the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

LINE UP – KCCA FC

Lukwago (GK) (C), Musa, Kato, Musana, Kizza, Kasozi, Gift (Anaku), Muzamiru (Sserwadda), Mike, Okello, Nunda

*****

SOURCE: KCCA Media