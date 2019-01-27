Company makes employees crawl through the streets for not meeting sales targets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A company in Shandong province, China, has come under fire for forcing six of its employees to crawl through the streets on their hands and feet as punishment for not meeting sales targets.

The humiliating procession reportedly took place in the city of Zaozhuang on January 14 and was recorded by shocked passers-by. Six people can be seen crawling on all fours through traffic behind a man carrying a red flag emblazoned with their company’s name.

They probably feared losing their jobs. Police end their cruel punishment. The beauty products company managers claimed that they were trying to motivate poor-performing employees who failed to meet their year-end sales targets. Chinese companies are notorious for coming up with unusually cruel punishments for under-performing employees.