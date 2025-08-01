Companies, businesses advised to plan thoroughly before going digital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Companies have been advised to have thorough planning and preparation to shift from traditional paper-based operations to digital systems.

Speaking at a regional business conference that brought together participants from Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, and the United Kingdom, Patrick Ayota, Managing Director of Uganda’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF), said that going paperless is no longer optional, but essential for modern business survival. “It’s not just about buying computers or scanners; it’s about rethinking workflows, training staff, and choosing the right systems that fit your business.”

Ayota explained that the benefits of going digital, faster service, lower costs, and safer information management are only achieved when the process is intentional. He advised businesses to start by mapping out their current operations and identifying pain points that can be addressed through automation or digitisation.

He warned that businesses that go digital without a plan often struggle with disorganised files, loss of important records, or systems that don’t talk to each other. “You have to know why you’re going digital, not just how,” he said.

According to Ayota, at NSSF, over 95% of the fund’s operations are paperless, enabling same-day claims processing, online access to savings statements, and significant reductions in administrative costs. But Ayota stressed that the smooth transition required commitment from leadership, staff training, and a clear vision from the start.

Maurice Buya, Head of Infrastructure and Business Systems at Kenya’s CPF Group, recommended that businesses start small but think long-term. “Digitise one department at a time if you must, but plan for integration. What you don’t want is to end up with several disconnected systems that make things more complicated than before.”

Buya highlighted additional features that businesses should look for in digital systems, including version control, secure digital signatures, metadata tagging, and access logs for accountability. These tools not only streamline work but also help with regulatory compliance and audit readiness.

The British Library’s Jody Butterworth, an expert in digital archives, emphasised the importance of preserving information in future-proof formats. “Digitisation isn’t just about scanning documents, it’s about how you store, manage, and retrieve information reliably over time,” she said.

Butterworth cautioned against rushing into digitisation without organising files first. He emphasised data security and disaster recovery planning as crucial elements. Buya noted that CPF’s systems automatically back up data to off-site servers, ensuring business continuity even if one office is compromised.

Throughout the conference, speakers agreed that the biggest barriers to going digital are often a lack of awareness, skills gaps, or fear of change.

*****

URN