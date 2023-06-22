Col Jack Mucunguzi, one of the original NRA 27, laid to rest

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Retired Col. Jack Buhuuku Mucunguzi, one of the 27 members of the former National Resistance Army has been laid to rest at his country home in Rwenjeru Biharwe Mbarara City North Division in Mbarara City.

Mucunguzi succumbed to Liver cancer on Sunday at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

At the start of the funeral ceremony, Lt. Gen Joram Mugume made clarity on how Mucunguzi was dismissed from the Army noting that a lot had been said. He said that in 1986, Jack had an accident that resulted in the shooting of Hannigton Mugabi who was his best friend and after investigations he was freed.

The late Mucunguzi has been described by speakers as a patriot, loving, honest, hardworking and development-focused person.

Before delivering the president’s Condolences message, Gen. Edward Katumba, the minister of works and transport who represented President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the chief mourner and three others including Gen. Joram Mugume, Brig. Gen Ambrose Musinguzi and Brig. Nyakeitana laid a wreath on behalf of the surviving 17 long 1979 cadet training class in Monduli

In his message, President Museveni said the country had lost a freedom fighter and a national hero in the late Jack because he was one of the 27 fighters who attacked Kabamba with him through his inspirations.

He added that the late Mucunguzi commanded section 4 of the nucleus of the NRA noting that the Army had lost one of the historical and loyal cadres who will remembered for his contribution to Uganda’s liberation from tyranny and social backwardness.

He said that the late lived a life of a serviceman and appreciated him for playing a part in the struggles that helped Uganda stabilize and move the path of prosperity noting that the fruits of his work will remain to benefit future generations.

Gen. Salim Saleh in his speech read for him by Gen. Awany Otema, the commander of reserve forces described the late as a person who kept close friendships with the soldiers despite not being part of the Army.

He said Mucunguzi is an unsung hero who sacrificed a lot for the struggle that liberated the country.

Nathan Baruuru, the deceased’s father described the late Mucunguzi as a fearless, but determined person who had a soft and giving heart.

The deceased’s wife Harriet Mucunguzi and the children described him as a loving father who had the love for the children not only his biological ones but even those from relatives and friends. The wife said the late was a principled soldier who stayed patriotic .

The Bishop of Ankole Diocese, Prof. Sheldon Mwesigye asked mourners to always go for medical checks especially on non-Communicable diseases noting that most people have these diseases but are not aware until they show signs or do checkups.

He asked Christians to emulate the love the late Mucunguzi had for his wife which set a strong foundation for the family and relatives.

Born in 1958 in Kitojo Buyanja Rukungiri Col. Jack Mucunguzi attended Katebo Primary School, Rushozi Primary School joined Mbarara High School for his secondary and later in 1979 joined the Army and trained at Ntare.

Mucunguzi was among the over 300 officers that went for cadet training in Monduli Tanzania called the 17 long and upon his return he was deployed in Kitgum later joining others in 1980 after the election to begin the liberation war.

He was among the 27 NRA fighters that attacked Kabamba in 1981, he became the commander of Abul Nasser that was based in the Matugga area which was the headquarters of the NRA at the time

Mucunguzi worked with URA, where he is commended to have formulated initiatives for the Anti-Smuggling unit and also served as a member of the Coffee Marketing Board before he joined the private sector.

He is survived by a wife, Harriet Mucunguzi and four Children.

