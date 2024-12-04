CoCreate Advertising’s young creatives win Young Silverback Awards competition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Teams from CoCreate Advertising were outstanding in the just concluded Young Silverback Competition, with Team Mind Craft (Jeremiah Muwanguzi and Benjamin Muwanguzi) and Team Routz (Catherine Kemigisha and Daniel Atuhairwe) emerging victorious in the Design and Film categories, respectively.

The Young Silverback Competition, an extension of the prestigious Silverback Awards, was hosted at the Kampala Serena Hotel by the Uganda Advertising Association (UAA). This vibrant event provided a platform for young creatives from agencies, corporations, and institutions to showcase their exceptional talent.

All participants received briefs from NRG Radio and were challenged to execute their projects within 24 hours and 48 hours for the film category, demonstrating their creativity and expertise under intense deadlines.

Reflecting on the experience, Benjamin Muwanguzi, a member of Team Mind Craft, shared: “Participating in the design competition was both challenging and exciting. The journey pushed me creatively and personally, but having my partner and our team’s support throughout the design and ideation process was incredibly encouraging. It was eye-opening to see how structured processes can ignite and guide creativity, making the experience both enriching and rewarding.”

He further added: “The judging phase was particularly exhilarating. The positive feedback we received was a huge motivator, and it energized us to dive back into other projects with even more enthusiasm and drive. This experience affirmed my belief in the potential of my talent and the importance of the support system around me.”

Peter Kazibwe, Jury President of the Young Silverback Competitions, addressed the audience during the event, praising the winners. He stated, “This year’s Young Silverback entries have set a new standard for the industry. They demonstrated outstanding storytelling, a commitment to inclusion, and innovative use of AI, all underpinned by strong collaboration among the creatives. These young talents have shown their ability to tackle real-world problems with fresh and impactful ideas.”

He also commended all participants for meeting the competition’s high standards, adding, “Their work highlighted the value of teamwork, diverse perspectives, and the adoption of new technologies in shaping the future of our industry.”The winners received significant rewards, with students earning paid internships and agency teams receiving medals and advanced training opportunities, among other prizes. The competition underscored the association’s commitment to fostering talent and professional growth within the creative industry.

The Young Silverback Competition continues to be a vital platform for showcasing potential, nurturing skills, and celebrating the innovative spirit of Uganda’s young creatives. Its success highlights a bright future for the country’s creative and communication landscape, one where talent is continually recognized, empowered, and elevated.