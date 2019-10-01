CMI, police arrest three prime suspects in Entebbe expressway murder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence –CMI and Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force –JATT have arrested three prime suspects in the murder of President Yoweri Museveni’s nephew, Joshua Nteireho Rushegera and his female friend, Mellina Tumukunde on the Entebbe Expressway.

The duo was gunned down around 10:30pm at Nambigirwa bridge on September 5th, 2019 for unknown reasons. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says joint security agencies have since arrested several suspects believed to have been involved in the murder of Rushegera and Tumukunde.

However, a source said CMI and JATT have zeroed in on five suspects that were captured by Closed Circuit Television –CCTV security cameras that were about 150 meters away from the crime scene. Two of the suspects are still at large.

Other than the security cameras, investigators retrieved footage from two CCTV cameras from the neighboring houses, which according to sources captured the whole scenario.

Last week, Enanga revealed that footage was obtained from security cameras and three hotels the duo visited hours before their assassination. The deceased visited Innophine, Hidden Treasure and Millennium hotel on the fateful day.

Police said investigators had managed to retrieve the images of the suspected assailants but are yet to get clear ones that can be released to the public to help in hunting for the suspects. Investigators established that Rushegera had booked two rooms at Innophine hotel in Entebbe before he went to Hidden Treasure hotel where he picked his friend and Counter-Terrorism Officer, Davis Taremwa.

Rushegera was allegedly going to buy a Toyota Harrier motor vehicle from Robert Suubi who they met at Millennium hotel. Investigators are also following leads that Tumukunde had on her $10,000 amounting to Shillings 36 million but it was taken by the killers.

Constable Taremwa told police that Rushegera drove away with his gun after he asked him to pick Suubi inside the hotel. Rushegera’s was found holding Taremwa’s gun seemingly to have been shot as he tried to shoot back at his attackers.

URN