CID grills ISO deputy director Taban Amin over $8million fraud

The Independent March 13, 2021 NEWS Leave a comment

Taban Amin together with President

Kampala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT  The Deputy Director of the Internal Security Organization -ISO Taban Amin has spent Friday Afternoon undergoing interrogation by officers of the Criminal Investigation Directorate at Kibuli in Kampala, who seek to understand his link to criminals who recently defrauded an American national Anastasios Belesis, of $8 million.

CID spokesperson Charles Twine confirmed that indeed Taban, son of Uganda’s former President Idi Amin, was summoned by the CID to explain his connection to the criminals.

“Detectives at CID headquarters are right now grilling Taban Amin for alleged participation in fraud that saw Americans  defrauded of eight million dollars,” Twine said without giving more details.

Taban Amin’s session with the sleuths arises from the gold scam which was busted a few weeks ago by police and involved one Lt Enoch Katwesigye, a retired UPDF officer, city Lawyer Simon Peter Musangala and a police officer identified as Martine Bwayo.

The trio were on February 17th charged with money laundering before the Anti-corruption court. CID spokesperson Twine said then, that more people involved in the scam were still being hunted.

On 25th February, Police also raided one house in Munyonyo and arrested eight people suspected to be part of the same gold scam.  Their arrest came after investigations revealed that they were linked to the previously convicted Katwesigye, Musangala, Bwayo.

However, it is still unclear in what what way Taban Amin is connected to the scammers.

