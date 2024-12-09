Church appeals to Katikkiro over land disputes

Bishop Mukasa Appeals to Katikkiro Mayiga to Address Children’s Reclamation of Church Land

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kasana-Luwero, Rt. Rev. Lawrence Mukasa, has appealed to the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, to intervene in resolving disputes over land originally donated to the Church. The church has faced numerous claims by descendants seeking to reclaim land given out by their parents or grandparents.

Bishop Mukasa explained that many descendants assert rights over this land, which was given under specific conditions or with the expectation of remaining under the Church’s stewardship.

Speaking during the 125th-anniversary celebrations of Our Lady of Grace Nandere Catholic Parish on Sunday, Bishop Mukasa noted that cases of children fighting to reclaim Church land have become widespread across the Diocese, which spans Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola districts.

Nandere Parish, the oldest in the Diocese, was established in 1899 on land donated by Kabaka Chwa. Bishop Mukasa emphasized that while the Church had been generously gifted land decades ago by believers for evangelization, constructing churches, and developing services such as health and education, descendants now claim ownership.

He attributed the disputes to what he described as greed and materialism among today’s youth, who often prefer selling the land for quick financial gains instead of working to earn a living. The conflicts are further exacerbated by the lack of formal documentation, such as land titles, for much of the Church’s land. Bishop Mukasa urged Mayiga to denounce such actions and advocate for the preservation of the land for its intended purpose.

During the quasquicentennial celebrations, Mayiga commended the Diocese and the Catholic Church for prioritizing health and education service delivery, including constructing schools and health facilities. Mayiga also praised Bishop Mukasa for supporting Buganda’s coffee-growing campaign, ‘Emmwanyi terimba,’ aimed at alleviating poverty among local farmers. President Yoweri Museveni, represented at the event by Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, urged religious leaders to encourage their congregations to embrace government poverty alleviation initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and emyooga.

