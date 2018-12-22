Christians urged to revisit purpose of Christmas

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira has appealed to Ugandans to return to the purpose for which Jesus was born in order to have meaningful Christmas celebrations.

He says that due to the festivities that surround the commemoration of the birth of Jesus, many people currently put more emphasis on food and merrymaking, losing the point of diligently searching the purpose for which Jesus Christ came.

The Bishop adds that instead of worshiping Jesus and being wise men many believers are searching for men and women of God, big churches, instant healing and man-made miracles.

“We have challenges of believers moving from church to church, Pastor to Pastor, Bishop to Bishop claiming that some leaders are more powerful than others. To the extent that some church leaders are worshiped,” Bishop Luwalira said.

He said that there is a need for people to be wise and search diligently for the new born King for the purpose of worshiping him and never to worship King Herod or any other creature. He added that by so doing, there will be a fundamental change in the lives of fallen humanity.

“He came to restore order in lawless lives, families, communities and Nations. As we commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ we are still grappling with issues of domestic violence, human trafficking, oppression, corruption, injustice, land grabbing, orchestrated murders and thefts,” he said.

Luwalira appealed for prayer among Ugandans for God to reveal to them in very clear terms what has gone amiss in their lives, families, church, communities and the Nation. He also urged Christians that as they celebrate Christmas this year, they should revisit its purpose so that the many challenges in the country are solved.

The statements are carried in Bishop Luwalira’s end of year message issued this morning.

