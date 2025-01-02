Christ The King warns of fraudsters using Msgr Kalumba’s Anniversary to collect money

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christians at Christ The King Catholic Church in Kampala have been cautioned about fraudsters claiming to be collecting funds for the anniversary of their Parish Priest Msgr Gerald Kalumba. Kalumba will mark 50 years of priesthood in May.

The fraudsters are using online systems including virtual meetings. “Be warned that there are no online meetings and all funds are paid to the parish office where a receipt is given as proof of payment,” reads the note from the church.

Meanwhile, Fr Remegio Sseruga who led the New Year’s Day mass urged Christians to keep Msgr Kalumba and other priests in prayers. He also called upon Christians to be champions of peace starting with their homes and all places in live in including praying for their country.

In the same sermon, Fr Sseruga urged Christians to reflect on how God does free things for them. He cited an example of where millions of money are charged whenever a person is put on oxygen in hospitals yet throughout the person’s life God doesn’t charge any fee.

At Rubaga Cathedral, Fr Steven Mayanja, the Assistant Cathedral Administrator, urged Christians to update their lives, just as they update their phones in his message. He emphasized the importance of renewing and updating one’s life and getting rid of old habits and behaviours that hold Christians back.

“When you update your phone, it becomes new, stronger, and fresher. Our lives can also be transformed when we update our ways. I encourage you to delete old habits and behaviours that slow them down, just as they would delete files that slow down their phone,” Fr Mayanja said.

Christians were reminded to thank God for his blessings and protection, acknowledging that sometimes God denies us certain things because He is protecting us. Fr Mayanja prayed for blessings to fight against enemies, protection from road crashes, and mercy.

Road crashes currently kill at least 13 people every day in Uganda. Other than those who perish, road crashes leave 46 people nursing nasty injuries and many have been confined in wheelchairs after losing limbs.

“Let us pray for peace in homes, families, and workplaces because some people left their jobs due to a lack of peace. Some people have started sleeping or dozing off in church because they have failed to find peace at home,” Fr Mayanja said.

Fr Mayanja highlighted the significance of Mary, the mother of Christ, and asked for her intervention and help in the New Year. He encouraged Christians to hold onto Christ and continue praying for guidance and protection.

Six children were baptized, and their godparents were asked to ensure that they grew in the Christian faith, loving and respecting God. At both churches, the attendance of the mass was not as large as usual.

Rubaga South MP Aloysius Mukasa sounded a warning that when men of God remain silent about injustices, it’s likely because they’re being threatened.

Mukasa applauded the Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere, for speaking out against injustices in the country.

“I was attacked by a criminal gang known as the Kifeesi when I tried to expose corruption in Busega Market. I urge Ugandans to remain hopeful and unite to demand better from their country. You should speak out when hospitals lacking medicine and unfinished projects like Lubowa Hospital, despite significant funding,” Mukasa said.

Mukasa emphasized the need for Ugandans to condemn such injustices and prayed for God’s intervention to help the country. In a show of appreciation, Father Mayanja thanked Mukasa for his consistent support towards the church.

****

URN