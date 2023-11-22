Chief Magistrate wails in court, remanded over sh2.5million bribe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has remanded Mitooma Chief Magistrate Sylvia Nvanungi and Sembabule Resident State Attorney Jacqueline Bako, for alleged corruption.

The two appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro who charged them with eight counts of corruption. Bako was implicated in all charges, while Nvanungi was involved in one count. These offenses allegedly occurred during Nvanungi’s tenure as the Sembabule Chief Magistrate earlier in the year.

The court heard that in April 2023, while holding public positions, the duo allegedly solicited gratification of Shillings 2.5 million from relatives of suspects. This sum was reportedly exchanged for bail or altering charge sheets. The prosecution alleges that Bako received 1.48 million Shillings from Franco Mulangwa as part of this arrangement.

The charges also include accusations against Bako for soliciting and accepting money from various individuals for bail-related favors and altering legal charges. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested bail. The court rejected their plea citing a lack of credible sureties. Nvanungi argued for her release due to personal health issues and familial responsibilities, citing a need to explain her situation to judicial authorities.

Despite her emotional plea, the court denied her bail based on inadequate documentation provided by the proposed sureties.

Sembabule chief magistrate, Sylvia Nvanungi being helped after she was found wailing under the reception desk at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala where she and a state attorney, Jackline Bako, had appeared on corruption-related charges on November 22, 2023.#MonitorUpdates… pic.twitter.com/a1GE3NXc10 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 22, 2023

Aciro refused bail, emphasizing the lack of proper identification documents for the sureties. The court remanded the accused individuals until November 23rd, 2023, and advised them to file a second bail application if desired.

The prosecution, represented by Stanley Baine, indicated ongoing investigations and opposed bail for the accused individuals. The defendants were arrested by detectives from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit when they reported as summoned and were swiftly brought to court to face trial.

****

URN