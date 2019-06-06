Charcoal burning sending Ugandans to the grave – Environment Minister

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Water and Environment Sam Cheptoris has cautioned communities in Karamoja region against bush and charcoal burning, the leading causes of pollution in the area.

The minister said that about one third of deaths from stroke, lungs and heart diseases are due to air pollution, making it the leading killer in Uganda today. He was officiating at activities to mark the World Environment Day in Moroto district today.

According to the World Health Organization, air pollution ranks as the tenth most dangerous threat to public health; and among the 19 leading risk factors for global mortality.

Cheptoris also urged Karimojong to ensure proper ventilation in their homesteads.

Peter Ken Lochap, the Resident District Commissioner Moroto Observed that environmental degradation is a serious threat to livelihood in Karamoja sub region, and called for tough legislation against degradation.

Dr Tom Okurut, the Executive Director of National Environment Management Authority-NEMA urged all Ugandans to reflect on their daily actions to the environment. He notes that energy sources, agricultural practices, industrial and economic activities impact on the environment if not well managed.

“As we celebrate World Environment Day, we should reflect on our actions and how these may contribute to air pollution. It is a call for action to address the challenges we face in this regard”, he said.

The World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5, every year. This year’s celebrations were marked under the theme “Fight Air Pollution to Protect Human Health and Environment”.

Celebrations in Moroto were held at Naitakwae Grounds, Moroto Municipality.

