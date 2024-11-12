CFAO Mobility Uganda launches the 18th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest for kids

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | CFAO Mobility Uganda is thrilled to announce the return of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest for its 18th edition, marking the second time Uganda will host this exciting global event. This contest encourages young, creative minds aged 15 and under to imagine the future of mobility through art.

Originally launched in 2004, the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has inspired around 9.4 million entries from 144 countries and regions worldwide. The contest reflects Toyota’s mission to “Produce Happiness for All,” aiming to foster a society where everyone can dream of a brighter future. By tapping into the creativity of children—the future’s visionaries—Toyota hopes to inspire them to dream and imagine new possibilities.

In 2024, Uganda held its inaugural contest as part of the 17th global edition, with national contests taking place across 90 countries. This year saw an impressive 712,845 global entries, including over 500 from Uganda. Winners from each national contest, spanning three age categories (7 and under, 8-11, and 12-15), advanced to the world contest, where a grand prize winner and seven finalists were chosen per category. Additional awards, such as the “Let’s Change the Future of Cars” and “Waku-Doki” Awards, recognized exceptional creativity.

Notable global winners from 2024 included:

Category 1 (ages 7 and under): Daniela Smausova from the Czech Republic with “Our Flying Car.”

Category 2 (ages 8-11): Warisara Samrit from Thailand with “Lunch Car for Children.”

Category 3 (ages 12-15): Damion Deven from Indonesia with the “P3truck” (Provision- Promotion-Prosperity truck).

The “Let’s Change the Future of Cars” Award: Ichika Kojima (11) from Japan for “A car that relies on photosynthesis.”

The “Waku-Doki” Award: Moisey Nam (13) from South Korea for “Puzzle Car.”

The 18th edition will again feature both National and World Contests. Ugandan children can submit entries for the national contest from Monday, November 11, 2024, through Friday, February 21, 2025. Winners in each category will receive exciting prizes such as school fees and the chance to represent Uganda at the World Contest. World Contest winners in each category will receive $5,000 for themselves and $10,000 for their school, while the top six finalists in each category will be awarded $3,000 each.

“Dreams are boundless. They inspire us to pursue our aspirations,” said Isaac Tegule, Marketing Manager of CFAO Mobility Uganda. “For children, dreaming is an act of courage, offering them a leap of faith as they envision their future.”

“This contest goes beyond art; it’s about connecting with our communities and inspiring the next generation. We want children to take an interest in cars and the Toyota brand, building strong connections with them from an early age. Through this initiative, we aim not only to enhance

Toyota’s positive image across Uganda but also to draw on young minds’ creativity for innovative ideas,” added Tegule.

The contest is open to all Ugandan children aged 15 and under, divided into three categories:

Category 1: 7 years old or under

Category 2: 8-11 years old

Category 3: 12-15 years old

Artwork submissions can be sent electronically via email at dreamcar.ug@cfao.com or delivered by hand to any CFAO Mobility branch across Uganda, including locations in Namanve, Kampala, Gulu, Mbale, and Buliisa, as well as authorized service centres in Kampala, Arua, Fort Portal, and Mbarara.