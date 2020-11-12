Centenary Bank extends coronavirus support to Mulago Hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank has extended support to Mulago hospital with items that are meant to aid patients observe standards operating procedures as they await to access treatment at the hospital lobby.

This development comes amidst an alarming surge in the number of infected persons in the country and the continued need for observing the prescribed public gathering procedures in places that attract large audiences such as the hospitals.

As of November 12, Uganda had reported 14,993 positive cases, 7,939 recoveries and 139 deaths.

Centenary Bank General Manager in charge of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Beatrice Lugalambi, said they would donate 100 chairs and 4 tents (50-seater) to Mulago hospital as a way to ensure social distancing is observed while patients await to receive treatment at the hospital premises.

“We believe these are very essential to the hospital and will go a long way in curbing any potential spread while at this facility,” she said.

Dr. Baterana Byarugaba, the executive director at Mulago Hospital said support from partners like Centenary Bank will go a long way in helping to curb the further spread of the novel coronavirus as we “journey towards making Uganda COVID-19 free.”

By Nov.12, Mulago Hospital had received and treated over 2,000 Covid patients.

Meanwhile, as a way to help minimise the spread of COVID-19, Centenary Bank encourages customers to make use of the digital banking platforms made available to them including; CenteMobile, CenteVisa, Online Banking and CenteAgent banking channel which has over 4,000 agents across.