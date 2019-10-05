CECAFA ask Police to search for missing Eritrean players

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) and FUFA have asked the Ugandan Police to search for the missing Eritrean footballers.

Five Eritrean players disappeared on Tuesday ahead of a Cecafa U-20 Challenge Cup semi final clash against Kenya. But one player Deyben Gbtswawi Hintseab later showed up and featured in the semi final clash against Kenya.

“The issue of Eritrean players vanishing is now unsporting because we came to play football. But when players defect it’s beyond football and we have reported the matter to Police so that they search and establish where the players are,” added Musonye.

He made it clear that CECAFA and the Uganda Football body – FUFA has tried to put security around teams to avoid defections like has happened in the past with Eritrea.

“But we shall continue to tell our members to talk to their teams before they travel because defecting for players is not good for football,” added Musonye.

The players who disappeared include; Simon Asmelash Mekonen, Yohannes Hermon Fessehaye, Girmay Hanibal and the team’s leading scorer with six goals Yosief Mewael Tesfai.

Eritrea’s coach Haile Efrem Alemseghed also confirmed that four of his players have defected and are in the Ugandan capital Kampala. “It is very bad that these players have left camp without permission and this has affected morale of the entire team,” added the coach.

Alenseghed said his team will continue to be focused ahead of their play-off game for third place on Saturday. Tanzania will face Kenya in the final at the Fufa Technical Center, Njeru.

URN