Catholic lawyers set to start Peace and Technology University in Karamoja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Catholic Lawyers Society International (CLASI) has pledged to establish a University of Peace and Technology in Karamoja that will primarily offer science-based courses. The lawyers made the announcement during the launch of their activities at St. Augustine Institute Chapel in Nsambya, under their umbrella organization, which brings together all Roman Catholic lawyers from various walks of life.

The organization’s core values are dedicated to the study and practice of the law, with their mission being justice for all, according to a statement released by the Vice President’s office.

The membership association covers five continents, with deep roots in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Nigeria, and South Africa in Africa, among others.

President Museveni, who was appointed as the University chancellor, was represented by the Vice President, Jessica Alupo Epel. Museveni applauded the organization for initiating social uplifting programs aimed at improving the well-being of people. He also contributed to UGX 60 million to the pre-launch activities.

The launch began with a mass, led by the Rt. Rev. Filippi Giuseppe, Bishop Emeritus of Kotido Diocese, themed his sermon on peace, unity, and justice for all. The Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny Dollo, who was present at the liturgy and took the first church reading, thanked the lawyers association for taking on a task that seeks to make a contribution to humanity.

He urged judicial officials to stand firm in the pursuit of justice for all and suggested that traditionally mediated dispute resolutions, especially those involving elders, can be implemented alongside court-disputed resolutions. Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi accepted to take on the responsibilities of regional and international coordination and called for a clean legal system committed to fighting corruption and credible prosecutors for a better Uganda, so that they may live in peace.

The University, set to open in Kotido Municipality, Karamoja sub-region, is one of a series of activities that the society launched. It will be one of the first universities to establish its roots in the Karamoja sub-region. Severino Twinobusingye, the President of the Association, outlined some of the activities that were jointly launched, including intervention in the digital revolution, tackling injustices caused by substandard and falsified medical products on the markets, and tackling the root causes of slums such as Katanga in Uganda, Kibera in Kenya, Khayelitisha in Cape town, Makoko in Nigeria, among others.

I was joined by His Lordship @ac_owinydollo, Rt.Hon @AmamaMbabazi, and other leaders in launching @CLASIOfficial activities. President Museveni contributed UGX6Om to the cause. Some of the activities include starting a University in Karamoja.I pledge @GovUganda support! pic.twitter.com/IpA3Iz22lq — Vice President Jessica Alupo (@jessica_alupo) April 29, 2023



URN