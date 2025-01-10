Cassava farmers in Teso decry low prices

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cassava farmers in Teso are facing a dire situation as prices for their produce have plummeted in the region. This crisis is exacerbated by diseases affecting cassava crops, leading to rotting and further diminishing market value.

Augustine Akutu, a renowned farmer and Chairperson of Businessmen in Teso, shared that he owns over 500 hectares of cassava in Amuria and Kapelebyong. He expressed that the recent drop in prices has severely impacted their livelihoods.

Farmers with large quantities of cassava are struggling to manage both dry and fresh cassava at home, as processing companies are purchasing fresh cassava for only 150 shillings per kilogram and dry cassava for 400 shillings.

“Imagine selling a ton of cassava for just one million shillings when you’ve invested millions,” Akutu lamented. He noted that many people approach him to buy his cassava, but they offer only 400 shillings per kilogram, which is disheartening, especially during the peak harvesting season.

Akutu attributed the prevalence of these diseases to a lack of education among farmers, particularly in Serere. He explained that some farmers steal unripe cassava stems from research centers and plant them without proper guidance. As a result, when the quality cassava is ready, it gets mixed with inferior varieties, leading to poor yields.

He urged the government to protect the Serere research center and suggested that fencing the unit could help mitigate these challenges. “I have plenty of cassava, but I’ve left it in the gardens because the prices are too low. Initially, cassava could sell for 2000 shillings per kilogram, but now it’s drastically lower,” Akutu added.

Josephine Kwapi, a cassava farmer and businesswoman in Bukedea, echoed Akutu’s concerns, noting that prices have dropped to as low as 300 shillings for buyers purchasing directly from farmers. “Some of us are left with no options because the cassava is rooting in the gardens. We have to sell it, but it doesn’t even cover the costs of the investments made,” she stated.

Kwapi emphasized the need for farmers in Teso to form district associations to help regulate prices in the region and empower them against exploitation by opportunistic buyers. Felix Oumo from Kumi shared that conditions in Kumi are even worse, with businessmen offering as little as 300 shillings per kilogram, down from an initial price of 1500 shillings. He stressed that government intervention is crucial to help farmers boost their production and address the pricing crisis.

Moses Otim Omuron, a farmer from Katakwi District, noted that Teso faces significant challenges in marketing their produce. Omuron reiterated the importance of government action, advocating for the use of extension workers to educate farmers on producing cassava without diseases. He cautioned that mixing different varieties in the same garden without proper knowledge could lead to the loss of entire hectares of crops.

****

URN