Candidates struggle to use random numbers-PLE scouts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Primary Seven candidates confused this morning with some of them using Education Management Information System-EMIS numbers attached to each school instead of the random numbers used by the Uganda National Examinations Board this year.

The examination body last month announced that they would use random numbers instead of the Education Management Information System numbers that were used last year, to identify schools during the national examination.

According to UNEB, random numbers are being used to promote transparency during the marking of the examinations. The numbers provided by the examination body, come enclosed in the examination pouch. Once the pouch is opened, examination officers then provide the number to the sitting candidates. Each examination will have a different random number.

However, when it came to the Mathematics examination this morning, many candidates were still reverting to the old numbers that they have been using throughout the school year.

At Ntinda Primary School, ten out of the 91 candidates sitting for the examination papers were using the EMIS number instead of the random code. Benedicto Ggawa, a UNEB scout at the school says the learners had begun filling in their information before they were given instructions.

Moses Nsamba, a UNEB scout stationed at Ntinda School for The Deaf says that they realized that briefing of the candidates was not well executed. He says that all the candidates at the centre used the EMIS numbers, which partly delayed the process.

The same problem was faced by some candidates at Buganda Road Primary School. David Ssengendo, the headteacher says that it is not surprising that some candidates were using the EMIS numbers.

“During the briefing, we emphasized the used of random numbers but this was something we communicated late to the candidates. They have been using the EMIS number since the year began. But we hope that by the end of the day, they will be used to the new system,” Ssengendo said.

This year will be the first year that PLE candidates have used random numbers. The numbers have in the past been used at Uganda Certificate of Education and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education examinations.

Jennifer Kalule Musumba, the UNEB Public Relations Officers says that the confusion is being caused by examination invigilators who have ulterior motives.

“We have received cases and we know that this is something being done by invigilators because they want to us to go back to using EMIS numbers with which schools can easily be identified. We are warning them to stop causing this confusion because it shall not be tolerated,” Musumba said.

