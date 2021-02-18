Cameroon defeats Uganda hippos 1-0 in U-20 Afcon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cameroon on Wednesday defeated the Uganda Hippos in the African Cup of Nations under 20 championship at the Stade Olympique in Mauritania.

In a game that was largely dominated by the Cameroonians in the first half, Uganda had few chances.

Cameroon looked so energetic and composed creating trouble for the Hippos with Sunday Junior looking sharp in front of Uganda’s goal. He eventually scored Cameroon’s a goal in the 31st minute with a diving header from a corner kick.

However, Uganda tried threatening a few minutes to the closure of half time with chances from Richard Basangwa and Derrick Kakooza. However they failed to convert any chance leading to half time Cameroon win.

In the second half, Uganda tried looking for an equalizer through Samuel Ssenyonjo in the 68th minute as left-back Aziz Kayondo tried crossing the ball however, they failed to hit the target.

Both teams continued sharing possession with no big threat created by either side and hence keeping the final result in favour of Cameroon.

Cameroon’s win guarantees them a place in the quarter final stage. However, Uganda will have to beat the hosts Mauritania to secure second position in group A.

The Hippos had a great start following the win over Mozambique in the opening game, however, a loss to Cameroon comes as a shock to Coach Morley Byekwaso’s boys.

