CAF deadline looms as doubts remain over Kenya’s ability to co-host 2025 CHAN

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | Kenya is under pressure to meet the requirements to co-host the 2025 Africa Home Nations Championships (CHAN), scheduled for February. The tournament, exclusively for locally-based players, will feature 19 teams, with Kenya set to partner with Uganda and Tanzania as co-hosts.

Unlike Uganda and Tanzania, which each boast a FIFA/CAF-approved stadium, Kenya currently lacks a facility that meets international standards. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given Kenya until December 31 to ensure its readiness, following an inspection last week.

Inspectors toured Nairobi’s key stadiums, including the 60,000-seater Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani and the 30,000-seater Nyayo National Stadium, both under renovation. However, local media, citing CAF’s findings, reported concerns that these venues may not be ready on time.

CAF has yet to issue an official statement, but its president, Patrice Motsepe, is expected to make a follow-up visit to Kenya later this month. His inspection will also focus on Kenya’s preparations for co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Kenya’s sports minister Kipchumba Murkomen expressed optimism that the deadlines would be met. During his visit to the renovation sites, Murkomen stated that contractors were implementing a 24-hour work schedule to ensure timely completion.

“I am confident that the facelift will be completed within the set deadlines,” Murkomen said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition to stadium renovations, Kenya lags behind its co-hosts in forming a local organizing committees for CHAN 2025. The committee is expected to be constituted after Football Kenya Federation’s elections, set to take place in Nairobi this Saturday.

Current FKF president Nick Mwendwa, who has completed his two-term limit, is ineligible for re-election. However, he has endorsed vice-president Doris Petra as his preferred successor while running for the vice-president’s role himself. Seven candidates are vying for the top FKF position.

Meanwhile, Uganda has designated Mandela National Stadium in Kampala for international matches, while Tanzania uses the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

In Kenya, besides Kasarani and Nyayo, other facilities earmarked as training grounds for CHAN teams include Police Sacco Stadium, Ulinzi Complex, MISC Annex, and Kenya Academy of Sports grounds. ■