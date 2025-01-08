CAADP Kampala Summit to rethink hunger response, refugee feeding

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Kampala Summit, scheduled for January 9–11, 2025, will focus on sustainable solutions to the challenge of refugee feeding and the ongoing hunger issues across the continent. The summit will address these pressing concerns through agricultural transformation strategies outlined in the Kampala Declaration, which builds upon previous declarations—the Maputo Declaration (2003) and the Malabo Declaration (2014)—all of which focus on agricultural transformation to eliminate hunger in Africa.

The Kampala Declaration introduces a Strategy and Action Plan for 2026–2035, marking a new chapter in Africa’s journey toward sustainable and resilient food systems. The declaration aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which envisions a prosperous, sustainable continent. CAADP, established in 2003, has since guided Africa’s agricultural growth, supporting nations in improving agricultural practices at local, regional, and continental levels.

According to Steven Byantwale, the commissioner for crop protection at Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture, the summit’s theme will be “Sustainable and Resilient Agrifood Systems for a Healthy and Prosperous Africa.” Byantwale emphasized that the summit will also address crucial issues such as refugees, forced migration, and the inclusion of women and youth in agriculture, with Uganda’s significant refugee population offering a unique perspective for these discussions.

Byantwale also highlighted Uganda’s strong performance in implementing CAADP, as reflected in the 2023 Biennial Review. The report showed Uganda’s completion of 100 percent of CAADP processes, 86.4 percent capacity to generate and use agricultural data, and 47.3 percent resilience of farming households to climate shocks. Initiatives like the Parish Development Model and the Climate Smart Project have further bolstered Uganda’s foundation for future agricultural growth.

The new CAADP Kampala Declaration aims to achieve six key goals to improve agriculture and food systems across Africa. These goals include increasing food production by boosting farming and creating strong value chains to grow African economies, attracting investment by developing new ways to finance agricultural projects and unlock opportunities, ensuring food security by making safe and nutritious food accessible to everyone, promoting inclusion by empowering women, youth, and marginalized groups to play a larger role in agriculture, building resilience by helping farming systems adapt to climate change and other challenges, and improving governance by strengthening policies and systems for more effective agricultural management.

Side events under the theme “Building Resilience of Agrifood Systems through Commercialization” will showcase solutions to food insecurity, create opportunities for marginalized groups, and highlight the importance of youth and women in agriculture. David Wozemba, AGRA country director, emphasized that the summit is designed to inspire hope and action for Africa’s agricultural future. He painted a vision of farmers in 2035 using modern tools, supported by public-private partnerships, and trading products across thriving African markets.

This vision is a direct outcome of the strategies being adopted in Kampala. Wozemba further stressed the importance of a strong agriculture sector for Africa’s self-reliance, stating, “A nation that cannot feed its people cannot secure its future.” By identifying gaps and building on strengths, the new strategy ensures that every African country moves closer to food security and prosperity.

As leaders gather in Kampala, they will commit to building food systems that guarantee all Africans access to nutritious food, decent livelihoods, and a brighter future. The CAADP Strategy and Action Plan for 2026–2035 represents more than a plan—it is a promise to transform agriculture into a driver of sustainable growth for all Africans.

*****

URN