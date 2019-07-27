CAA issues Uganda Airlines operational license

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Airlines Company Limited has been issued with an air operation license by the Civil Aviation Authority, a move that will officially allow it start commercial flights.

The renewable license was issued on July 26, 2019 and will expire on July 25, 2020.

The national carrier missed its scheduled start for the commercial flights this month because it didn’t have a license.

Minister of Works and Transport Monica Azuba Ntege told journalists this week that the airline will be able to fly in August. The launch routes will be Nairobi, Dar Es Salaam, and Mogadishu.

These destinations, the minister said, will be operated first to orient staff and service providers. Other destinations will come after August.

The national carrier has been doing test flights in regional destinations, including Dar Es Salaam, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

