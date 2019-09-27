CAA awarded for outstanding security, safety performance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Civil Aviation Authority-CAA has received an award for its performance in maintaining safety and security by the International Civil Aviation Organization -ICAO.

The ICAO Council President Certificate in Aviation Security was handed to Aggrey Bagiire, the State Minister in charge of Transport, on Wednesday at a special ceremony organized at the ICAO headquarters in Montreal during the 40th session of the ICAO Assembly.

The International Civil Aviation Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations. It codifies the principles and techniques of international air navigation and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

The award was established in support of ICAO’s “No country left behind” initiative.

Bernard Aliu Olumuyiwa, the ICAO Council President while offering the award to the Uganda Civil Aviation Team indicated that Uganda is ensuring tremendous progress in resolving aviation security and oversight deficiencies and is improving the effective implementation of the applicable ICAO Standards.

“The eligibility criteria used for this recognition is objective and transparent, based on the results of the ICAO universal security audit programme, Continuous Monitoring Approach,” Olumuyiwa says.

Uganda scored 81.8% in the most recent ICAO audit conducted in 2017, way above the global average of 73%.

CAA has for the last four years been engaging in the upgrading of Entebbe International Airport and the institution of modern facilities including a new cargo center and fuel reservoirs.

David Mpango Kakuba, the Director-General CAA recently says that the repairs and upgrade will greatly improve Aviation Security and safety.

URN