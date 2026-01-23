Byanyima siblings write to Museveni over Besigye deteriorating health

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The siblings of Winnie Byanyima, the wife of former Presidential Candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye have appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to allow Besigye to receive specialised medical treatment outside Luzira Prison, where he has been detained for the past 14 months.

In a letter signed by Edith, Anthony, Martha, Abraham and Olivia Byanyima, the family says the appeal is made not only as relatives but also as concerned citizens. They stress that to them, Besigye is first and foremost a husband, father, brother and uncle whose life and dignity matter.

The siblings cite constitutional protections, noting that the right to life and freedom from cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment apply to all persons, including those in detention.

They express deep distress over reports of Besigye’s declining health and what they describe as limited access to appropriate medical care, saying the experience of watching a loved one suffer in state custody is unbearable and should not be imposed on any family.

They argue that allowing Besigye to be hospitalised outside prison would neither undermine presidential authority nor pose a threat to national security. Instead, they warn that denying him specialised care risks endangering his life, inflicting needless suffering on his family, and damaging the moral standing of the Ugandan state.

The family further reminds President Museveni that Besigye is a respected citizen who has served the country and once served the President personally as his physician, and therefore deserves dignified treatment.

They note that as Head of State, Museveni oversees the security services and the system under which Besigye is detained, and thus has the power to ensure that he receives adequate medical care.

The siblings formally appeal for Besigye’s immediate transfer to a fully equipped, independent medical facility of his doctors’ choosing.

Besigye has been in custody since November 2024 after he was arrested from Kenya, where he had travelled to launch a book by veteran Kenyan politician Matha Karua. He was initially charged in the court martial with offences including possession of firearms and treason.

Following a ruling by the Supreme Court that declared the trial of civilians in military courts unconstitutional, his case was transferred to the High Court. Since then, Besigye has applied for bail on four occasions, all of which have been rejected.

On Monday, he was rushed to a clinic in Bugoloobi after reportedly suffering severe stomach pain and fever. His wife, Winnie Byanyima, has since demanded his release to allow him to seek medical treatment outside prison.

URN