Busoga PM: Kyabazinga has never been married

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Busoga Kingdom’s Premier, Dr. Joseph Muvawala has dismissed claims that the Kyabazinga, William Gabula Nadiope IV is married to another woman.

On Thursday, lawyers representing Anna Alison, a woman based in the United Kingdom, wrote to Dr. Stephen Kazimba, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda claiming that their client was legally married in Church with the Kyabazinga and that the two sired children.

The lawyers, Mugerwa and Partners Advocates and Solicitors said that any other marriage to another woman would amount to committing bigamy.

Gabula is slated to wed Jovia Mutesi on 18th, November, 2023.

While addressing journalists at the Busoga Kingdom headquarters on Saturday, Muvawala said that the reports are intended to tarnish the King and his subjects.

Muvawala further said that the petition by Allison’s lawyers has no marriage certificate as required for proof of marriage as alleged.

Muvawala further revealed that the Kingdom has formally informed the police about the matter and has started investigations. He added that some people he declined to reveal have been arrested.

He said the kingdom has also instructed lawyers to commence civil and criminal proceedings against all persons involved in the scheme to tarnish Kyabazinga’s name.

On Saturday, Muvawala received a 51 Million Shillings contribution from Kaliro High School, 150 crates of soda, 100 cartons of plastic soda, and 100 cartons of water from Century Bottling Company.

URN