Busoga College Mwiri seeks UGX 5Bn for refurbishment

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Busoga College Mwiri is hunting Shillings 5 billion for the total refurbishment of the school premises, the head teacher, Arthur Mbalule has revealed. Mwiri is the oldest boys’ secondary school in the Busoga sub-region, which prides itself on 112 years of existence.

Mbalule notes that there is an urgent need to refurbish the school, so as to reclaim its former glory exhibited in the post-colonial times and the early 1980s to 2000s, when they attracted students from different parts of the country.

He explains that the school structures sitting on 67 acres of land comprising ancient sporting facilities, laboratories, and classrooms require a facelift to match modern standards and provide a favorable learning environment for the students.

According to Mbalule, with support from the old student’s association, they have managed to replace asbestos on most of the classroom blocks and dormitories. He however says that 32 teachers’ residencies are still covered with asbestos, which exposes them to health risks.

Mwiri has an estimated student enrolment of 1600, much lesser than the 4000 in the early 2000s. Anne Wakudumila, a member of the school management committee blames the low student numbers on poor structures, which has pushed parents to take their children to schools with better physical infrastructure.

Joel Kafuko, a retired politician and senior educationist in Jinja district argues that much as several first-class schools have been established in the different parts of the country, Mwiri is a traditional school to reckon with. He however says that its’ physical outlook scares away most parents, who desire serene study environments for their children.

Mbalule says that they have partnered with Kansai Plascon, which has since offered them paint worth 50 Million Shillings to give dormitories, classrooms and the administration block a fresh coat of paint. Santosh Gumte, the Managing Director of Plascon, says that their partnership involves skilling students in painting and interior design as part of their advancement in vocational skills.

*****

URN