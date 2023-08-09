Busitema starts search for Deputy Vice Chancellors

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Busitema University has kicked off a search to identify suitable candidates for the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor overseeing Academic Affairs, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration.

Rosemary Iwani Mutyabule, the Busitema University Council Chairperson, says that the search was rolled out following the expiry of the term of office of the incumbents.

Mutyabule added that in line with the university and other tertiary institutions act, the council has established a five-member committee led by Prof William Bazeyo, a member of the university council and chairperson of the university appointments board to fill up the positions within two months.

Available data suggest that the incumbent Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs has completed two consecutive five-year terms since his initial appointment in 2018. The role of Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration was introduced into the university structure by the council in 2022.

Dr. Saphina Biira was then selected to temporarily fulfill this role, and her contract, which was for a duration of six months, is set to expire on October 3, 2023. But, as per the act, Dr. Biira has the option to reapply for the position.

The 2020-approved Busitema University Human Resource Manual lacks specific details regarding the prerequisite requirements for individuals seeking to occupy the mentioned positions. Nevertheless, Mutyabule said that it will be the responsibility of the search committee to formulate these qualifications, send the two nominees to the councils for approval, and subsequently communicate them to the public via public advertisements.

However, Professor Bazayo, the chairperson of the search committee, noted that even though the precise qualifications are yet to be announced, they anticipate that potential candidates for this role should be Ugandan citizens and possess a notable history in academia and research.

Busitema is a public University located in eastern Uganda at Busitema with other campuses at Nagongera, Namasagali, Arapai, Mbale, Pallisa, and Kaliro. Established in 2007, the University focuses on relevant and critical study programs in Engineering, Science Education, Health Sciences, Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences, Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Management Sciences, and Vocational Education.

***

URN