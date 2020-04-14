Busia produce market temporarily closed

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Busia Resident District Commissioner-RDC, Capt. Chris Mike Okiria has ordered the temporal closure of Busia Produce market in Solo Village in Busia Municipality for alleged none compliance with the Covid19 preventive guidelines.

Okiria says that they have observed that many Kenyan nationals cross and enter the market to transact business with Ugandans, which exposes residents to the risk of contracting Covid19.

He explains that as government as they have trying their level bests to prevent the free mixing between Ugandans and Kenyans because of the Covid19 pandemic.

“Once this problem is over we shall go back to our normal lives. But right now I want to ask our people to avoid mixing with Kenyans at least for two weeks,” he said.

Some traders have complained about the closure of the market. Lillian Ajambi, a produce dealer, says the market is the only source of livelihood for her family. She asks the authorities to enforce the Covid19 preventive guidelines instead of closing the market, which will have a huge impact on their survival.

Vivian Mammy, another trader wants the authorities to apprehend the people who illegally enter the country other than closing the market. He says arresting and prosecution some Kenyan nationals will send a strong signal to their colleagues.

David Musenero, the Chairperson Busia Produce Dealers, says that the closure came at a time when some of them had started stocking produce.

