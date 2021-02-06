Busia parents rush children to Kenyan schools as Uganda ‘staggers’ Rreopening

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Section of parents in Busia district is taking lower Primary school children to Kenyan schools, following uncertainty in Uganda, where their return to school remains tardy.

Schools in Kenya reopened in the first week of January after being closed for nine months to contain the new strain of coronavirus, which spread faster through person to person contact. Uganda however, only opened for candidate classes in September, while semi-finalists are expected to return to school on March 1, 2021.

According to a tentative calendar which was released by the Ministry of Education and Sports, the rest of the learners are expected back after the candidates have completed their Primary Leaving Examinations on March 31. However, Nursery schools will remain closed indefinitely because of the complexities in enforcing Standard Operating Procedures among toddlers.

The arrangement has left a number of parents puzzled and desperately looking for solutions to keep children away from home. In Busia, a district at the Eastern border of Uganda and Kenya, parents with children in lower Primary classes are taking advantage of the proximity to tap into the opportunity for continuous learning across the border.

Melika Auma, a resident of Nangwe-Mugungu village in the Western division of Busia Municipality says that she doesn’t want her children to remain redundant at home, and has since registered her two children who are in nursery and P.2 classes at St. Mary’s nursery and P/S in Busia Kenya.

Moses Wafula, another resident at the border district also feels relieved that his uncle was able to register his three children in nursery, Primary one and Primary three in a Kenya school. Steven Ojambo, a parent with three children, and a teacher at St, Mary’s Nursery and Primary School, in Busia Kenya says that several parents are utilizing the Kenyan opportunity, regardless of the cost which is a little high. But he adds that the Kenyan lower primary syllabus is of a high standard.

Geoffrey Kawo Mbulu, the chairman of Mugungu village says that Kenyan schools are also aggressively looking for learners from the Ugandan side. They provide transport means from the Kenyan side with buses seen crossing the borders as early as 6 a.m., to pick learners, who are brought back home at sunset.

Geoffrey Barasa, the chairman of Nangwe shops confirms that a number of parents in the area have opted to take their children in Kenya because they are tired of sitting with them at home.

Samuel Barasa, the chairman Uganda National Teacher’s Union-UNATU in charge of Eastern Region, also head teacher of Lunyo Hill SS applauded parents for the decision saying that this will enable learners in lower classes to get a good education foundation which is more emphasized in Kenya.

But Education Minister Janet Museveni cautions that the purpose of restricting schools and the phased reopening is for the benefit of the children. Mrs Museveni however, notes that if some parents are not appreciating the government’s efforts they are at free will to take their children across the border but also take responsibility in the event that the learners pick the deadly disease from the schools.

URN