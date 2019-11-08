Busia Inspector of schools arrested for stealing PLE fees



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | George Barasa the Busia Municipality Inspector of Schools has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 20 million shillings.

Barasa was arrested on Thursday by the police with the help of the municipal authorities.

It’s alleged that Barasa embezzled the money meant to register 291 Primary Leaving Examination- PLE candidates from over 10 primary schools within the Municipality.

Some of the affected schools include Busia Victory, Greens Nursery and P/S, Star Light Academy, Pride Junior, Busia Helping Hands, Proverb Junior school, Trinity Nursery and P/S, Eloyi Nursery and P/S, Tauheed P/S.

According to headteachers, each PLE candidate paid 34,000 shillings for the electronic registration and 15,000 shillings for a passport photo.

The headteachers were forced to re-pay the registration fees using their personal money to enable the candidates sit for their PLE exams at Busia victory primary schools.

Vincent Okurut the Busia Municipality town clerk says that Barasa was interdicted.

He noted that if found guilty, the municipal authorities will take disciplinary action against him in line with public service regulations.

*****

URN